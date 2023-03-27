Wike rejoices, as PDP Suspends Ayu for these reasons

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said he is in support of the suspension of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu.

The Executive Committee of the PDP in Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State, suspended Ayu on Sunday, after passing a vote of no confidence on him for anti-party activities.

Speaking on the issue, Wike who was a guest on Sunrise Daily, stated that he supports the move because Ayu played a major role in the colossal failure of the PDP in the 2023 general elections.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Igyorov Council Ward, Gboko Local Government Area of Benue has suspended the National Chairman of the party, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu.

The executives of the party in the ward cited anti-party activities of Ayu as the reason for the suspension.

This is contained in a statement signed by 12 out of 17 officials of the ward and issued on Sunday in Makurdi.

“We observed with utmost dismay that Iyorchia Ayu who is the National Chairman of PDP worked against the success of the party in Igyorov Council Ward.

“It is on record that, he has also failed to pay his Annual Subscription Fees as provided under Section 8 Subsection 9 of the constitution of PDP 2017 (As Amended).

“Further investigation also revealed that, he did not vote during the: Governorship and State Assembly Elections held on March 18, 2023,” the statement stated.

It further stated that it was also discovered that, most of his closest allies worked for the opposition party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) and hence, the abysmal performance of the PDP in Igyorov Ward.

It stated that in view of the foregoing, a vote of no confidence was passed on him and he was suspended as a member of the party with immediate effect.

According to the statement, the suspension took effect from March 24.

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Bemgba Iortyom, has confirmed the authenticity of the suspension letter.

He, however, said that he has not been contacted officially about the suspension.

“I saw the letter suspending Ayu just like any other person and cannot confirm the story any better.”

The PDP on March 23 suspended former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose; former president of the Senate, Pius Anyim; Prof. Dennis Ityavyar and Aslam Aliyu.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said decision was reached after an extensive review of the affairs of the party, pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

The PDP also referred Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue, to the National Disciplinary Committee over his reported involvement in anti-party activities.