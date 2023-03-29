Exposed !. How Ayu worked for Tinubu’s emergence

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
March 29, 2023

Even as PDP Chairman, he was a mole in the hill.It is a damning claim.

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has claimed that Iyorchia Ayu, the embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, worked for the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the president-elect.

Umahi made the claim on Monday during the commissioning of remodelled community secondary school, Okoro nu Odo, in Rivers State.

He was in Rivers on the invitation of Governor Nyesom Wike for the project commissioning in the state.

Umahi insisted that Tinubu must know that Ayu worked for him so he could integrate him into the next administration.

”I want to also thank the suspended Chairman of the PDP. He did very well because if he had accepted to resign, it would have been very difficult for the APC. So he is our man, and I commend him very, very well. And I am begging Wike that they should lift the suspension so that he can suspend many more of their leaders. We love what he has done, and so we commend him. I think Asiwaju must know that he worked for him and must also integrate him into the next administration,” Umahi said.

