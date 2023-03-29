FG shakes Army for Tinubu, dismisses ‘not reaching Also Rock’ fear

All eyes on the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu .

There were thinking, prophecies and permutations that he would win , but not taste power.

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, however gave the assurance that the transition of power from the President, Muhammadu Buhari to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, would be smooth and peaceful.

To forestall posibilities of coup, YOUNEWS learnt

Mr President, Buhari has ordered a major shake-up.

Now, the Nigerian Army has redeployed 75 of its senior officers.

And the redeployment takes effect from April 3, 2023, ahead of May 29 hand over date.

YOUNEWS gathered that the current Chief of Operations, Nigerian Army, Major General Olufemi Akinjobi will take over as the Gen­eral Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Nigerian Army Kaduna, for a reason.

Then, on purpose, Gen. Lagbaja as 1 Division GOC who has been instrumental to the successes troops have recorded against armed bandits, terrorists and cattle rustlers in North West states is been moved to suit the new configuration for the incoming president.

Gen. Lagbaja, it was learned will be leaving the 1 Division for the Army Headquarters as Chief of Operation DAOP.

Interestingly, the government said the refurbishment of offices for the President and Vice-President elect had been completed.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, the Chairman of the Transition Committee, Boss Mustapha, stressed that litigation would not stop the hand-over ceremony from taking place.

He said, “The committee has been active and the refurbishment of offices for the President and Vice-President elect has been completed.

The facility at the Defence House is ready . Security personnel of the Department of State Services and the Nigerian Police Force have also been deployed to the President and Vice-President elect.

“Protocol officers have also been assigned to both the President-elect and Vice-President-elect from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Intelligence Agency.

“The transition process is on course and all efforts are being made to ensure that it is smooth. On May 29, there would be a peaceful formal transfer of power to the new President.”

Mustapha noted that the security sub-committee had been saddled with the responsibility to ensure no one truncates the hand-over.

He said, “All litigation, whether resolved or not, will not in any way stop the process. The President is not spending a day extra in office. The security committee has the responsibility to ensure that nothing happens to truncate the transition process. Nigerians are very law-abiding people.

“Whoever has lost an election, there are provided avenues for those people to make whatever legal inquiry they want to make but the process would continue unabated.

We would not create another constitutional crisis. On May 29, the hand-over will take place.”

As part of the transition, Mustapha also said four members of the President-elect’s team would be joining the FG delegation to the Spring meeting of the World Bank.

He, however, revealed that the president-elect has nominated, Wale Edun and the governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu to be part of the transition committee.

Among those affected by the shake up in the Army is also Maj. Gen. Abdul Khalifa Ibrahim of the Multi-National Joint Task Force, MNJTF in the Lake Chad and the General Officer Commanding, GOC, of 1 Division, Kaduna, Maj. Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

Gen. Khalifa will be departing MNJTF on secondment to National Center for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) at the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

Similarly, Major General Gold Chibuisi, a Director to the Chief of Army Staff in Abuja will take over as the Theatre Commander MNJTF.