Wike says; As e dey sweet me, e dey pain Ayu

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has reacted to Ayu’s eventual fall from power as PDP Chairman

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, stepped aside from his position on Tuesday,

In his reaction, the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, asked Ayu to come to terms with the reality that his ‘’calamitous reign has come to an end.’’

The governor also dismissed Ayu’s claim that only the NEC could suspend him.

He spoke during the inauguration of phase one of the Trans-Kalabari Road on Tuesday, performed by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Wike declared that the embattled party chief could not reap from the party by presiding over its affairs, where he had not sown or secured any electoral victory for it.

He stated, “Ayu said nobody can suspend him but today, he has packed out from the national office. We have an acting chairman. I told him he will go whether you like it or not, he will go.”

Wike explained the court had in a previous case nullified the sections of the PDP constitution that bestowed powers only on NEC to suspend the party’s national officers.

He added, “Those lawyers telling you that the ward has no power to suspend you, that it’s only the National Executive Council, then you don’t understand what is happening. When you came, it was the ward that suspended (Uche) Secondus, and you went and took office, didn’t you?”

“So, is it now that you know that it is only NEC that can suspend you? Let me tell you since they’ve not told you: The court has struck off that section of our constitution that says it’s only the NEC that can suspend (chairman). The PDP did not even appeal the judgment.

“So, forget it, you are gone. You are wasting your time. We are ready for the battle. I am not from Benue, but I have interest and that interest is that Ayu must go,” the governor said.

He pointed out that Ayu’s suspension by his ward executive showed he was not a formidable force and respected political leader.

Pointing the way forward for the party, the Director of Publicity and Communications of the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, said the PDP leadership must urgently convene a meeting to address the burning issues that set the party backwards under Ayu.