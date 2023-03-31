Adeleke : Dancing won’t disturb my role as governor

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has stated that he was supposed to be into entertainment, but his parents forced him to attend school.

He added that dancing was his hobby and can’t stop him from his role as a governor.

Speaking on News Central TV in an interview on Tuesday, he stated that he won dollars when he participated in dancing competitions in the United States.

Adeleke said, “I love music. I love dancing. In fact, I was supposed to be into entertainment and business. During that time when we were growing up, our father believed that you have to be a doctor, you have to be a lawyer, and you have to go to school. But they forced me to go to school.

“I went to the US in 1980 when Michael Jackson was booming. I used to go out there and do a dancing competition, and I was winning dollars. So it’s just part of me.

“So I am not surprised by my nephew and my kids, who have already picked that up. So I still have it in me.”