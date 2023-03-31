Davido confirms marriage with Chioma, says, ‘a lot to think about ‘

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has confirmed his marriage to his partner, Chioma Rowland.

He disclosed this in an interview he had with a skit maker, Kiekie, on Thursday.

The singer, who took a break from social media following the death of his son, Ifeanyi, discussed his marriage to Chioma, his musical long break, and his new project, ‘Timeless’.

He said, “I have had a lot to think about, time to rest, reflect on a lot of family time. Time to make music again.

“Before I went on break, I actually had an album ready. I had it all ready, but we redid the album. I travelled, I am married. A lot of different things, but we are ready to get back on the road.”

