Orji Kalu reveals only condition, he can step down

March 31, 2023

Orji Uzor Kalu, the Senate Chief Whip has stated that he would step down from the presidential race of the 10th National Assembly if the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu asks him to.

Kalu said this while briefing State House reporters after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari over his Senate Presidency ambition.

The former Governor of Abia state who stated that he will remain hopeful even though he has not gotten any assurance from anybody, also maintained that he would be the solution to the search for South-East Senate President.

He underscored that he can be stopped by those in the big league, even though he has declared that it is his turn.

