Pete Edochie’s grandson is dead !

Veteran Chief Pete Edochie, MON, has confirmed the unfortunate incident.

Kambilichukwu slumped while playing football on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, and gave up the ghost shortly after

For popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, these are indeed sad moments.

Yul reportedly lost his first son, Kambilichukwu Edochie to the cold hands of death.

According to reports, Yul’s first son was rushed to the hospital after falling unconscious.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity revealed that Yul has confirmed Kambilichukwu’s death.

The boy, YOUNEWS learnt read throughout the night preparing for his exam today. After his exam in school, he joined his mates to play football and that’s when he developed a seizure and was rushed to Mother and Child Hospital.

All efforts by the doctors to resuscitate him proved abortive, the report added.

This is coming two months after Yul Edochie and his first wife May, celebrated their first son and second child as he turned 15; showering encomiums and blessings