Portable reveals Why he beat his apprentice

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, known better as Portable, has explained what led to police showing up at his lounge in an attempt to arrest him.

He said he beat the person who brought policemen to arrest him over an issue bordering internet fraud.

Explaining what transpired in a new video shared on his Tiktok page, Portable maintained that the alleged fraudster he beat was his apprentice and that it was a personal matter that should not have involved the police.

Speaking in a mix of Pidgin English and Yoruba, the singer said, “That boy wey I beat, he’s my boy. I’m a boss to him.

“Oga go beat apprentice na? That one no mean say make police come say make dem come arrest you.

“This boy is my boy. He’s into Yahoo [Internet fraud]. I advised him to quit but he still dey do the scam dey go. Then I pursued him. I beat him. I flogged him.

Now you want to arrest me because of I flogged him? He come to write a petition about me, about a celebrity superstar.

“He’s a Yahoo boy. Yahoo boy came to lay a complaint. He writes a petition about superstar celebrity. My work is legit. I do music for a living. I no fear anybody, na only God I fear,” he added.

The singer had been trending after he was captured in a viral video arguing with police officers who stormed his lounge in the Sanga Ota area of Ogun State to arrest him.

The singer resisted arrest, boasting that he was a superstar and worked for the ruling party.

Reacting to his action, the Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday disclosed plans to investigate and prosecute the singer over unruly behaviour.

The police explained the move had become imperative after the singer was seen in a viral video acting irrationally and insulting police officers performing their legal duties at his bar.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement released on Wednesday. He said the singer’s action was criminal and punishable by the criminal laws of Nigeria.

Hours later, the Ogun State Police Command issued a 72-hour ultimatum for Portable to report himself to the nearest police station or be arrested by Friday.

In a statement, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the development, saying Portable had been informed to submit himself to the police or risk being arrested.

He also confirmed that Portable’s father had pleaded on his son’s behalf and promised to bring him to the station.