“Waking up to cook sari isn’t easy” Mercy Aigbe

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe had lamented over the struggles of being a Muslim wife during Ramadan season.

Sharing a photo of her asleep during prayers, Mercy Aigbe revealed that waking up for Sari isn’t easy.

To prevent misinterpretation, Mercy Aigbe stated that she is coping better with fasting, however, she is still struggling waking up to eat early morning as sleep always feels sleepy.

Mercy Aigbe slammed her husband, Kazim Adeoti for sharing the photo online.

Addressing those who say are husband is calm, She questioned of they can see what he did to her by humiliating her on social media.

“So all of you saying my hubby is calm, he is calm, can y’all see what he did to me this early morning.

Waking up for Sari is not easy!!!! I am coping very well with fasting but you see that waking up to chop early momo, is a struggle. Sleep just won’t leave me alone!

May Almighty Allah accept our sacrifices as an act of Ibadan, forgive all our sins, answer all our rosters, continue to bless us and reward us with good deeds.