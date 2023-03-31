Whitney: Chrisland’s principal weeps in Court over manslaughter charge

It was moody and all together emotional charged moments when Lagos State Government on Thursday arraigned Chrisland School Limited, its principal, vice principal and two other employees over the death of one of the school’s pupils, Whitney Adeniran.

The workers who were arraigned alongside the school before Justice Oyindamola Ogala of the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja include Ademoye Adewale, Kuku Fatai, Belinda Amao and Victoria Nwatu.

The defendants were arraigned on two counts bordering on involuntary manslaughter as well as reckless and negligent acts preferred against them by the state.

The school’s principal, Amao, was seen weeping inside the dock immediately after she and the school and other employees had taken their plea.

When the case was called, the state Attorney General, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), announced his appearance for the prosecution and told the court that the state had filed two counts against the defendants.

The first defendant’s counsel, Bimpe Ajegbomojun, announced her appearance, Chief Richard Ahonaruogho, SAN, appeared for the second defendant, Olukayode Enitan, SAN, for the third defendant, Ademola Animashaun for the fourth defendant, chief Bolaji Ayorinde, SAN, for fifth defendant (Chrisland School limited), while Oluwatodimu Ige held a watching brief for the deceased family.

In the charge information prepared by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Dr Babajide Martins, the state said the incident took place on February 9, 2023.

The state said around 1pm at the Agege Sports Stadium, the defendants killed one Whitney Adeniran by acting in a reckless and negligent manner that endangered her life.

According to the charge, the offence committed contravened Sections 224 and 251 of the Criminal Law, Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against them.

Subsequently, Onigbanjo informed the court that the state had 17 witnesses it intends to call during the trial and as such prayed to the court for a date for an open trial.

Meanwhile, the defendants’ counsel told the court that they had an application for bail and their oral application was not opposed by the prosecution.

The first defendant’s counsel, Ajegbomojun, in the bail application, told the court that Adewale had been in police custody since March 6, 2023, and urged the court to grant him bail pending the determination of the charge.

Animashaun, the counsel for the fourth defendant, Nwatu, urged the court to grant her bail in liberal terms.

Onigbanjo who did not object to the oral bail applications prayed the court to grant them bail that would ensure their attendance of court proceedings.

Ruling on the bail applications, Justice Ogala granted the school principal and vice principal bail in the sum of N20m each with two responsible and credible sureties each in the like sum of N10m each.

The judge said the sureties must be residents within the jurisdiction of the court and must show evidence of their financial status.

Ogala added that the sureties must show evidence of three years of tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have their offices and residential addresses verified by the Chief Registrar of the Lagos State High Court.

Ogala also ordered that the defendants must deposit their international passports to the chief registrar.

The judge further granted the first defendant, Adewale, who is a vendor, as well as the second defendant, Kuku, who is a teacher at the school, bail in the sum of N10m, with two credible sureties in like sum.

The judge said the sureties must be residents within the jurisdiction of the court and must show evidence of their financial status.

She added that they must show evidence of three years of tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have their offices and residential addresses verified by the chief registrar.

Justice Ogala ordered that the defendants must deposit their international passports to the chief registrar.

The case was adjourned till May 25, June 1 and 15, 2023, for trial.