I’m Tinubu’s Supporter, Portable Tells Police

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, is currently at the headquarters of the Ogun State Police Command, Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Portable arrived the police headquarters on Friday afternoon, in company of his father and others, boasting he is a fan of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

On Friday, Portable made it to Eleweran, boasting that he is a Federal Government liability.

In a video, the Zazuzeh crooner was heard saying: “I go by name Portable, the son of Olalomi, international musician. “I am Federal Government liability. I am a government child. Akoi Tinubu, akoi APC.”

In a new video making the rounds on social media, Portable was seen trying to defend himself at the Police headquarters.

According to him, he didn’t know that the men who stormed his bar in the Sango Ota area to arrest him on Tuesday were police officers.

“I didn’t know the people that came to my bar were police officers,” he said while standing in front of a police chief.

Earlier, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed Portable’s arrest on Friday, said the singer was arrested after failing to honour five invitations.

Following the expiration of a 72-hour ultimatum given to the famous singer, Habeeb Okikiola, commonly called Portable, to turn himself in, the Ogun State police command has arrested the singer for refusing to honour the invitation.

Early on Tuesday, two videos of the musician raining curses and rough-handling some men of the Nigeria police surfaced on the internet.

Displeased by the conduct of Mr Okikiola toward the officers, the police gave a 72-hour ultimatum to the singer, a request that should elapse today, Friday.

The police who condemned the singer’s actions also threatened to prosecute him.

In the two videos, Portable claimed that an internet fraudster had brought the police to his bar to arrest staff members “for no reason.”

But the police noted that it acted on a petition.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed that the singer has been arrested and currently cooling his feet at the state headquarters of the police in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Mr Oyeyemi further said the Zazu crooner was arrested after refusing five invitations.

It was also gathered that the singer will remain in police custody till Monday when he will be charged in court.