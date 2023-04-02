Jehovah’s Witnesses set for 2 events early April

Jehovah’s Witnesses during the first week of April are inviting the public to join nearly 20 million other global attenders for the annual observance of the Memorial of Jesus Christ’s death.

It is slated for the evening of Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

But a special talk is the first of two free programs that will be held in all 118,000 congregations of Jehovah’s witnesses globally.



Admission to both programs is free, and no registration is required.

Throwing light on the form and nature of the program, Olusegun Eroyemi, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Nigeria said:

Against this backdrop of pessimism, a special global program featuring the theme, “You Can Face the Future with Confidence!” will be held on the weekend of April 1-2, 2023. The free 30-minute presentation will be hosted locally at the respective Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, with a videoconferencing option available.

Please check the “Attend a Meeting” section on the homepage of JW.ORG for local addresses and meeting times.



“The challenges we face may seem overwhelming, but the Bible holds out a powerful hope for the future that can help us right now,” said “This global program is designed to give all those who attend tangible reasons to face the future with confidence.”

during the first week of April.



Admission to both programs is free, and no registration is required. Details on when and where these events will be held locally are available on JW.ORG, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses.