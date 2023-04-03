22-yr-old Ogun lady found dead in room, boyfriend indicted

Family members of a 22-year-old former student of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Kabirat Sobola, who was allegedly stabbed to death in the Ogun State capital are currently demanding justice.

The deceased, a National Diploma holder, was reportedly murdered in her room in Abeokuta on Friday, February 4, 2023.

The incident has thrown the entire family into mourning as police began investigations into the murder.

When she was declared missing for days, her boyfriend went to make a complaint at the police station on Friday, March 3

“According to the DPO, the boyfriend met him at the counter, saying he was looking for his girlfriend, the DPO suspected him because it was not up to 24 hours.

“He asked him (boyfriend) when last he saw her, and he replied that he still talked with her around 10am on Friday, then, the police said it was just around 1pm, and he was reporting the incident.

“So the DPO detained him. The following day, the parents were also called because everyone had tried calling her but her phone wasn’t reachable.”

Starting why the boyfriend who came to report is being indicted, the police said ;

“What happened is that a boy came to report in Ibara Police Station that he can’t find his girlfriend at home for the past two days, the DPO in Ibara asked him if he was the girl’s parent and he replied that no, then the DPO asked him how he knew that they can’t find her. Then the DPO said they should detain him till the girl’s parents come to the station because it is the parent that has the right to report their daughter missing.

“They detained him and sent for the parents of the girl, when they arrived, they said they don’t know what happened to the girl and they all left with the boy and went to the residence of the girl, on getting to where the girl lived they got to know that the girl had died inside her room.

“From the investigation conducted, it was discovered that it was the boy that killed the girl, it seems they had fought before so, it seems he went to the girl’s house and killed her and he was arrested by the police and the case was transferred to the Homicide Section.”