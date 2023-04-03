Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » APC Chairman Killed

APC Chairman Killed

April 3, 2023

Gunmen attacked Aloko, a community in Kogi State’s Oganenigu Ward of the Dekina Local Government Area (LGA), and they left many people dead and hundreds of houses in flames.

The attackers, who number in the dozens, launched their most recent assault on Sunday from a base in the Bassa LGA’s neighbour

the invaders lit up homes as soon as they arrived and began shooting anyone in their path. James Adah, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Oganenigu’s Ward Chairman, was one of the victims of the attack.

Governor Yahaya Bello has meanwhile urged restraint in the wake of the assault

