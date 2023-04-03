Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Court releases Portable on Bail

Court releases Portable on Bail

YouNews April 3, 2023 Celebrity, Events, Events, News, Press Release Leave a comment 76 Views

Singer Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable has been granted bail by the High Court in Ifo, Ogun State.

Portable was granted bail with two sureties in the sum of three hundred thousand naira (₦300,000) per surety and landed properties in Ogun State.

He was ordered to be kept in Ilaro Correctional Facility till the perfection of his bail and the case adjourned till April 26 for further hearing

Few hours later the Singer Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable was however granted bail by the High Court in Ifo, Ogun State.

Portable was granted bail with two sureties in the sum of three hundred thousand naira (₦300,000) per surety and landed properties in Ogun State.

He was ordered to be kept in Ilaro Correctional Facility till the perfection of his bail and the case adjourned till April 26 for further hearing.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

“With this Voice notes Obi can never rule Nigeria again !”

A former governor of Enugu state, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has criticised the Labour Party standard-bearer ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023