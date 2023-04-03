Court releases Portable on Bail

Singer Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable has been granted bail by the High Court in Ifo, Ogun State.

Portable was granted bail with two sureties in the sum of three hundred thousand naira (₦300,000) per surety and landed properties in Ogun State.

He was ordered to be kept in Ilaro Correctional Facility till the perfection of his bail and the case adjourned till April 26 for further hearing

