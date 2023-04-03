Etukwu Onah, SAN dies in ghastly Motor Accident

Abuja community was on Sunday thrown into mourning upon the news of the demise of the illustrious son and the pioneer SAN of the Igede ethnic nationality of Benue state, Etukwu Onah, SAN.

Information available revealed that Onah died last night in a ghastly motor accident along kubwa express junction.

,E to an eye witness, Sanni Abass Esq. who spoke to BarristerNG, Mr. Onah did not die on the spot. He was first taken to Maitama General hospital but the hospital refused to attend to the senior advocate and referred them to National Hospital.

Mr. Abass noted that the story might have been different if they were attended to at the Maitama general hospital but unfortunately the deceased died on their way to the National Hospital.

Recall that Etukwu Onah and 61 other Legal luminaries were on September 29th 2022 elevated to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

He was described as good, kind and humble man.