Expectations as Tinubu, others set to declare assets

What Nigerians have been referring to as hollow ritual is here !

Asset declaration by elected officials is perceived as mere paper work

The Code of Conduct Bureau usually find it difficulty to track those who might disappear after leaving office,

The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima and 28 incoming governors and their cabinet members as well as the state assembly members. are about to declare their assets

And they have three months to submit their assets forms to the CCB.

They are also required to state all properties and assets acquired within or outside the country with the value of the said assets in the currency of the country where the property is situated.

Bola Tinubu net worth is estimated to be $32.7 billion.

When he was working as a governor of Lagos, his official salary was 11.540 million Nigerian currency per month. He was getting an amazing salary.

He is the richest politician in Nigeria. He founded several major business companies in Nigeria.

He also has overwhelming control over many big government institutions. He is the owner of the oriental hotel of Lagos state.

If we try to know about the main source of his money so his main source is oil producing companies, including television and radio telecasting companies, newspapers, amusement parks, and shopping malls which increases his net worth.

Bola Tinubu is arguably the richest and most powerful political figure in Nigeria. He is a wealthy man, no doubt.

According to the guidelines published on the CCB website, failure to declare the assets may result in removal from office; vacation of the official seat in any legislative house, as the case may be; imposition of fine; disqualification from membership of a legislative house and from holding of any public office for a period not exceeding 10 years and seizure and forfeiture of any property acquired in abuse or corruption of office.

Concerned officials are required to obtain the forms from the CCB office and declare all their assets, including money, landed property, vehicles, shares, bonds and others and the sources of the assets.

Officials are expected to declare all their assets at the point of exit, at the point of leaving office.

That’s what the law says. They will submit the forms when leaving the office, you cannot submit assets declaration forms while in office.

‘’So, it is at the point of entrance and point of exit. That is what the constitution says, that is what the Code of Conduct Bureau Act says under section 15.

The same thing applies to those who are about to come into government but they have three months to declare.’’

On the prosecution of defaulters, the official asserted that many ex-governors, former ministers and other officials were facing trial for under-declaring their assets after leaving office.

He added, “We are prosecuting and we are securing convictions. We prosecute in thousands. We have hundreds of cases before the tribunal. We prosecute daily.

The Code of Conduct Bureau is the only body empowered by the constitution to prosecute cases of breaches of the code of conduct for public officers.

“At the tribunal, it is only the judiciary body that has the power to prosecute public officers. So, the tribunal is always our hope. I cannot give you the figure but there are many including all erring public officials.’’