Oyedepo denies voice note, Obi admits

Controversy has continued to trail the telephone conversation between the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and the Founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo.

Obi was heard in the audio clip which went viral on Saturday asking Oyedepo to help spread his message to Christians in the South-West and parts of North-Central.

“Daddy, I need you to speak to your people in the South-West and Kwara, the Christians in the South-West and Kwara,” Mr Obi was heard saying in the leaked audio clip. “This is a religious war.”

“I believe that, I believe that, I believe that,” Mr Oyedepo responded with Mr Obi saying on the other side of the phone that “If this works, you people will never regret the support.”

Reacting, Valentine Obienyem, a media aide to Obi, said the leaked audio of his principal’s conversation with Oyedepo was edited out of context.

Obienyem also claimed ‘our Nnewi prodigal brother’ is responsible for the leak.

“They edited out the Muslim-Muslim ticket that led to the discussion, where Obi said that in a society like ours, religious balancing was a necessary consideration and that their recklessness had made Christians to assume it was a religious war.”

Also, Oyedepo said on Sunday that he never campaigned for any politician or spoken on their behalf in the build-up to the general elections.

Oyedepo, while speaking to the congregation at the church’s headquarters, Faith Tabernacle, Ota, Ogun State, said, “I have never campaigned for anybody or spoken on anybody’s behalf and I will not do that till I go to heaven.

“There is no (political) party in this country that didn’t come to me for prayers and advice.”