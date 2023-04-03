“With this Voice notes Obi can never rule Nigeria again !”

A former governor of Enugu state, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has criticised the Labour Party standard-bearer for allegedly introducing religious and ethnic politics in Nigeria.

He said, “He fed our people with the sacred apple and Nigeria may never be the same again.

“What was in whispers and hush hush tones, Peter proclaimed loud in decibels in cathedrals and holy sepulchers.”

The spokesperson for Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign, Mr Festus Keyamo, said Obi’s dream to be Nigeria’s President one day had died a natural death.

He said, “Having confirmed the authenticity of what is now known as the Peter Obi ‘Yes-Daddy’ audio, I think the real culprit here are the so-called ‘men of God’ who allowed themselves to be used by an unscrupulous politician to seek to inflame religious passions in our dear country in the name of politics.”

The hashtag #YesDaddy had since been trending online after the audio leak.

While some tweeps use the phrase, “Yes, Daddy” to throw jabs at Obi’s supporters, the latter used it to express support for him.