Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Worries over dirty, mutilated notes as new naira scarcity persists

Worries over dirty, mutilated notes as new naira scarcity persists

YouNews April 3, 2023 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release Leave a comment 45 Views

Bank customers are getting worried, and even scared for health reasons, as old, mutilated naira notes circulate.

Bank workers and customers are lamenting the quality of the old naira notes reintroduced into circulation by the Central Bank of Nigeria amidst the gradual disappearance of the new notes.

Bank tellers, who pay cash to customers, and workers in bulk rooms, who collect large cash deposits from depositors, were apprehensive that the dirty and mutilated notes could spread diseases.

Many are still struggling to get naira notes in cash, and those who succeeded in making withdrawals are lamenting that the old notes were dirty and could spread diseases

.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Ahmadu Ali’s Wife locks P.A inside Dog cage be for 3 days

Court of Law has Ordered Mrs. Ali to tender an apology in a national newspaper. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023