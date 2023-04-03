Worries over dirty, mutilated notes as new naira scarcity persists

Bank customers are getting worried, and even scared for health reasons, as old, mutilated naira notes circulate.

Bank workers and customers are lamenting the quality of the old naira notes reintroduced into circulation by the Central Bank of Nigeria amidst the gradual disappearance of the new notes.

Bank tellers, who pay cash to customers, and workers in bulk rooms, who collect large cash deposits from depositors, were apprehensive that the dirty and mutilated notes could spread diseases.

Many are still struggling to get naira notes in cash, and those who succeeded in making withdrawals are lamenting that the old notes were dirty and could spread diseases

.