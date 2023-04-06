FG, Tinubu set June as Subsidy Removal Date !

The so long expected, but dreaded is about happen….The time has been set. It’s weeks away.

Expecting the hard times the complete removal would mean for the citizens, the Federal Government has secured the sum of $800 million from the World Bank.

It was secured under the National Social Investment Programme as part of palliatives to

cushion the negative effects of the plan to remove subsidy on the petroleum products by June 2023.

The Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, announced this Wednesday while fielding questions from State House reporters after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

She said the fund which had been secured was ready for disbursement.

Asked about the palliatives that would be put in place ahead of the removal subsidy on the premium motor spirit popularly known as petrol, the minister said: “The second question on exit of fuel subsidy, this is a commitment in the Petroleum Industry Bill. There is a provision that says that 18 months after the effectiveness of the PIA that all petroleum products must be deregulated, that 18 months takes us to June 2023.

“Also, when we were working on the 2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and the Appropriation Act, we made that provision to enable us exit fuel subsidy by June 2023.

“We’re on course, we’re having different stakeholder engagements, we’ve secured some funding from the World Bank, that is the first tranche of palliatives that will enable us give cash transfers to the most vulnerable in our society that have now been registered in a national social register. Today that register has a list of 10 million households. 10 million households are equivalent to about 50 million Nigerians.

“But we also have to raise more resources to enable us do more than just the cash transfers and also in our engagements with the various stakeholders, the various kinds of tasks that we have go beyond the requirement of just giving cash transfers. Labour, for example, might be looking for mass transit for its members.

“So, there are several things that we’re still planning and working on, some we can start executing quickly, some are more medium-term implementation.”

When asked how much funding was received from the World Bank for the execution of the planned exit, she said “$800 million for the scale up of the National Social Investment Programme at the World Bank and it’s secured, it’s ready for this disbursement”.

Asked if the incumbent government had been discussing subsidy removal with the incoming administration, she said, “there are a lot of discussions going on at different levels, including with members of the transition committee of the incoming government”.

Saying it may be removed in June or not Festus Keyamo stated that he had no doubt that the Tinubu presidency would terminate subsidy payments in line with the plan of the Buhari regime.

He, however, cautioned that since government and not all policy, was a continuum, the former Lagos governor should be left alone to decide on the date of his choice to execute it.

The PCC spokesman also explained that June 2023 was chosen by the FG to officially strike out fuel subsidies because the budget did not capture it beyond that date.

He stated, “It is one of the policies by which we campaigned. I cannot sit here and tell you when exactly it will be done. But the removal of subsidies is something that the president-elect pledged to do. Not only him.

Virtually all the leading presidential candidates took the same position.

“Why the FG targeted June (to end subsidy) was that the budget only provided for subsidy up to June. That was the reason. But the new government will decide when it wants to.

Of course, you know that when a new government takes over, the country is at its beck and call. Yes, I agree that government is a continuum. But all policies are not a continuum.”

On what the president-elect plans to do to cushion the impact of the removal of the subsidy, the PCC spokesman gave assurances that Tinubu would definitely look into it

Tinubu whom many believed is part of Buhari’s government already maintained that Nigeria would not continue to subsidise fuel consumption in neighbouring countries.

“How can we subsidise the fuel consumption of Cameroon, Niger, and the Benin Republic. No matter how long you protest, we are going to remove the subsidy,” he said.

As Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, before he was elected has said there was no going back on fuel subsidy removal if elected president next year. (this year)

Tinubu, who stated this while speaking at the business luncheon with business owners titled: “Business Forward” yesterday in Lagos, hinted that, no matter how long people protest, it would not stop him from removing fuel subsidy.

.

Tinubu in a statement by his Media Office, signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, insisted that Nigeria would not continue to subsidise fuel consumption in neighbouring countries.

“How can we be subsidising fuel consumption of Cameroon, of Niger, of Benin Republic. No matter how long you protest, we are going to remove subsidy,” he said.