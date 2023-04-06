PDP, LP, plot to produce Senate President, upstage APC

There are grand , orchestrated plot ongoing by opposition parties in National Assembly in Nigeria to hijack power.

In what some call Lawmakers coup, YOUNEWS learnt that All the political parties, – LP, APGA, YPP, SDP, ADC and PDP – have come together to be united; and team up against APC.

The opposition lawmakers have vowed not to recognise the zoning of the leadership positions by the APC.

In pursuant of their goals, the House of Representatives members-elect of the Peoples Democratic Party, the Labour Party and other opposition parties have formed an alliance .

It is formed ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly with the aim of

determining the leadership of the parliament.

Against the background of the moves by the ruling All Progressives Party to zone the house leadership, the opposition lawmakers insisted that they have the numbers to override the APC’s plans and do whatever they want.

Out of the results so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, the APC won 162 seats in the House while the opposition parties claimed 163 seats.

The lawmakers-elect met in Abuja on Tuesday night where they fine-tuned strategies for using their numbers as bargaining power in their negotiations with the speakership aspirants.

The opposition lawmakers-elect, at the meeting, planned to work together to influence the election of the 10th House of Representatives leadership.

So far, no fewer than 10 persons have indicated interests in being the speaker of the green chamber.

At their Tuesday strategy meeting, the lawmakers-elect unanimously formed a group, ‘10th Assembly: Greater Majority.’

In attendance were old and newly elected members of the House on the platforms of the PDP, the LP, the New Nigeria People’s Party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, the Social Democratic Party, the African Democratic Congress and the Young Progressives Party.

Also present at the parley were ranking members of the House, including Oluwole Oke (PDP/Osun), Beni Lar (PDP/Plateau), Boma Goodhead (PDP/Rivers), Bamidele Salam (PDP/Osun), Dachung Bagos (PDP/Plateau), and Jonathan Gbefwi (SDP/Nasarawa), as well as a former ranking member, Abdulmumin Jibrin (NNPP/Kano), who has been reelected back to the parliament.

One of the organisers of the meeting, Ali Isa, said the opposition parties had the numbers to get what they wanted.

He stated “For now, the opposition has not taken any decision. We are still consulting. But we have the numbers to do anything we want.

Among other things, YOUNEWS was told that the new association is demanding :

“We will also appreciate if the executive will allow the lawmakers to enjoy independence.

We will also not interfere in the affairs of the executive.”

“We have no business with any zoning. We in the opposition, what we are looking at is to unite the country to ensure people benefit.

We don’t have any agenda for zoning on our table.”

Bagos, who anchored the meeting, noted that the minority parties “will achieve what nobody thinks we can achieve.”

Convener of the coalition, Fred Agbedi (PDP/Bayelsa), in his welcome address, said it was the inaugural meeting of the minority caucuses which he referred to as the ‘Greater Majority’ of the expected 10th House.’’

He stated that the results of the 2023 elections indicated that the opposition members could exert a lot of influence if they were united.

Fundamentally, the reason why we had to come together, work day and night to see that we bring all the minority parties (together), which is now known from today as the ‘Greater Majority’ is because we also understand that for us to be able to put through our collective interests; for us to be able to protect our ideals as minority parties that fundamentally serve as a check to the ruling party; for us to be able to contribute to the nation-building, we must come together.”

Agbedi said, “This session is to enable us to network, interact and familiarise ourselves as people that the results of the 2023 general election have thrown up as a new phase, having numbers that give us greater strength to deepen opposition politics and democracy.

“Therefore, we need to realise such and bond in the interest of our parties and the people we are here to represent.”

In their goodwill messages representatives of the seven opposition parties, namely PDP, LP, NNPP, SDP, APGA, ADC and YPP hinted at the ideas behind the coalition.