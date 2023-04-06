Update as Trump pleads not guilty on 34 felony counts

The immediate past President of the United States, Donald Trump, on Tuesday, pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges stemming from hush money allegedly paid to a porn star before the 2016 election.

If the case goes to trial, it’s not going to be until next year — when Trump could be in the thick of the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Merchan set an August 8 deadline for Trump’s lawyers to file motions in the case — such as an attempt to get the charges dismissed or reduced to misdemeanors.

Prosecutors will have until September 19 to respond, and then Merchan expects to rule on the motions at the December hearing.

The next hearing date for the case is December 4.

Prosecutors asked Merchan to plan on a trial beginning in January 2024, but Trump’s attorneys suggested that the spring might be more realistic, given they had not yet received any documents in the case.

Merchan seemed to side with Trump’s lawyers.

“I understand what you are saying,” Merchan said. “I think that is reasonable. You have not received discovery. It is difficult to anticipate if you will be ready for trial in January of 2024. The message I would like to deliver is we would like to move ahead as expeditiously as possible, without undue delay.”

The 76-year-old Republican became the first American president to be arrested on criminal charges when he entered the historic court hearing in New York.

With a stern glare, Trump was seen making his way into the courtroom in Manhattan without saying a word to waiting press, although he was expected to speak at length later, including at a campaign-style event at his Florida estate.

In a spectacle relayed on live television, with rival protesters rallying outside, the hearing marked a watershed moment for the US criminal and political system, with the potential to upend the 2024 White House race in which Trump is currently the leading Republican nominee.

Outside the venue were hundreds of people, including Trump supporters and anti-Trump demonstrators, as well as media and curious onlookers.

Police stepped into the fray as the pro-Trump side, many sporting “MAGA” hats and attire emblazoned with the American flag, yelled slurs at counter protesters.

The anti-Trump camp unfurled a large banner reading “Trump lies all the time” and chanted “Lock him up!” as Trump fans waved a flag with the slogan “Trump or Death.”