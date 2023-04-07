Davido @ Forbes’ Under 30 Summit, ‘Timeless’ Makes History

Music superstar, Davido, has announced that he will perform at Forbes’ Under 30 Summit in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana.

This comes on the heels of his recent success with his fourth new studio album, ‘Timeless,’ and his return to social media.

The singer disclosed this in a post he shared via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He wrote, “I’m performing and speaking at the 2023 #Forbes #Under30Summit Africa in Gaborone, Botswana on April 23-26!”

Meanwhile, Davido’s ‘Timeless’ is Making History As First African Album To Top US iTunes Chart

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has set an African record on the US iTunes Albums Chart with his new album ‘Timeless’.

The album topped the charts, making history as the first African album to do so in the world’s largest music market.

A music charts, Chart data, confirmed this via its Twitter handle on Wednesday saying, “#davido’s ‘Timeless’ becomes the first African album in history to reach #1 on US iTunes.”

Davido’s new album, ‘Timeless,’ also set a new record for first-day streams on Audiomack. The album is also currently No. 1 on the Nigerian Top Albums Chart, the UK Top Albums Chart, and in 17 other countries on Apple Music.