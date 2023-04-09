2023 Elections: Obi, Labour Party Surprised Me — Buhari

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
President Muhammadu Buhari says he was shocked by the resoluteness of voters in the February 25 and March 18 elections whom he described as “ordinary” and “usually underrated” citizens.

Considered the third force in the elections, the Labour Party and its adjunctive Obidient Movement have been the most vociferous and expressly determined to change the course of Nigeria’s political pathways, resulting in several surprise electoral outcomes. Many Nigerian youths are the oxygen of the movement who are vehemently against the political establishment.

“It is a testament to the maturity of our democracy and to the amazing sophistication of the voter. What shocked me was that the ordinary citizen who was usually underrated made the point of his political understanding of things,” the Nigerian president explained.

He further stated, “Assumption is always that you are governor for eight years and you go to the Senate to crown the career. No one should underrate the Nigerian voter anymore. Politics will be more difficult, henceforth.”

According to Mr Buhari, the 2023 elections proved the growing strength of Nigeria’s democracy and the sophistication of the Nigerian voter when it comes to the choice of leaders.

