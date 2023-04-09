Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Ex-ICJ judge, Bola Ajibola, dies at 89

Ex-ICJ judge, Bola Ajibola, dies at 89

YouNews April 9, 2023 Celebrity, Events, Events, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 59 Views

A former Judge of the International Court of Justice, Hague, Netherlands, Prince Bola Ajibola, is dead.

Ajibola, who was also a former Attorney-General of Nigeria, died at 89.

Ajibola, the founder of Crescent University, Abeokuta, died on Saturday midnight after a long-time illness as a result of old age.

The eldest child of the late jurist, Segun Ajibola, SAN, disclosed this in a statement, on Sunday in Abeokuta.

He wrote, “With very deep heart and gratitude to Almighty Allah.

“Our Dad, Prince Bola Ajibola, departed this world over midnight. May Almighty Allah bless him with Aljanah Firdaus.”

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

kidnapper meet Waterloo, shot dead about receiving N20m ransom

A suspected kidnapper on Thursday lost his life during a gun duel with policemen in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023