Ex-ICJ judge, Bola Ajibola, dies at 89

A former Judge of the International Court of Justice, Hague, Netherlands, Prince Bola Ajibola, is dead.

Ajibola, who was also a former Attorney-General of Nigeria, died at 89.

Ajibola, the founder of Crescent University, Abeokuta, died on Saturday midnight after a long-time illness as a result of old age.

The eldest child of the late jurist, Segun Ajibola, SAN, disclosed this in a statement, on Sunday in Abeokuta.

He wrote, “With very deep heart and gratitude to Almighty Allah.

“Our Dad, Prince Bola Ajibola, departed this world over midnight. May Almighty Allah bless him with Aljanah Firdaus.”