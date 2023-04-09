Tinubu returns Monday, wades into race for National Assembly

Indications are rife that president-elect, Bola Tinubu, might cut short his foreign trip and return to the country on Monday to take charge of things with regards to the National Assembly leadership tussle.

Reports emanating from the camp of the president-elect on Friday suggested that Tinubu might return to the country on Monday ahead of his May 29 inauguration.

A reliable source said that Tinubu might have called off his scheduled trip to London and Saudi Arabia for Umrah to discuss with the leadership of the APC on the zoning of principal offices in the 10th National Assembly.

In the last three weeks, several aspirants in the Senate and House of Representatives had been lobbying their fellow lawmakers and members of the National Working Committee of the ruling party.

The source stated, “The camp of the president-elect is presently bubbling with excitement. We heard that Asiwaju has cancelled his Umrah trip and may return to Nigeria on Monday.

“Although we were not told the reason, I suspect that it must be in connection with the manner in which Kalu, Akpabio and (Jibrin) Barau are giving the APC sleepless nights with their lobbying campaigns.”

It was gathered that Tinubu was planning to meet with the leaders of the APC and the aspirants for the National Assembly leadership upon his return.

Tinubu had on March 18 jetted out of Nigeria to spend some time in Paris and London.

His sudden decision to travel out of the country one week after March 11 governorship and state assemblies’ polls raised eyebrows and fuelled speculations that he was flown abroad for medical attention.

Hours after the rumour gained ground, his media officer, Tunde Rahman, said in a statement that his principal embarked on the trip to rest and plan his transition programme ahead of his inauguration on May 29.

Rahman added that the president-elect would head for Saudi Arabia from Europe to partake in the lesser Hajj and Ramadan fasting.

A week after he left the country, the media was again awash with reports of a clandestine meeting in London between Tinubu and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

The trending tussle for the national assembly leadership has grown in recent days.

Having won the majority of the seats, according to parliamentary tradition and convention, the APC is expected to form the majority caucus and produce the presiding officers.

No fewer than eight senators in the APC have joined the race for the Senate presidency.

They include Jibrin Barau (Kano Central), Sani Musa (Niger East), Orji Kalu (Abia North) and Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom North West).

Others are Osita Izunaso (Imo West), Peter Ndubuze (Imo North), Abdul’Aziz Yari (Zamfara West) and the incumbent Senate President, Ahmad Lawan (Yobe North).

Despite the convention, the National Assembly experienced some ruckus last week when opposition members in the House of Representatives threatened to upset the ruling party over the seat of the Speaker.

The opposition lawmakers-elect met in Abuja on Tuesday where they fine-tuned strategies for using their number as a bargaining power in negotiations with the speakership aspirants.