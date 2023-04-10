Labour set meeting with Tinubu ahead June 2023 Subsidy Removal Date

The Nigerian Labour Congress said it would be engaging the incoming administration after its inauguration to discuss the way forward with respect to the fuel subsidy regime.

The Vice President, NLC, Adewale Adeyanju, said this in Lagos on Monday.

He said that the union was yet to come out with any position as regards the subsidy removal.

He added that the union was waiting for the Bola Tinubu-led administration to be sworn in before engaging the government.

“The labour union under the NLC has not come out with its position on the removal of subsidy.

It is always a market for the big guy so the NLC has not come out. And the incoming administration too, they have not met with us, they have not discussed anything with us. We are still waiting for them to come in.

“They have not discussed anything with us that has to do with the removal of fuel subsidy. So there is no how I am going to comment on that, rather than we wait till when the new government is sworn in then we need to sit down with them and come out with ideas that will be good for Nigerians,” Adeyanju stated.

He dismissed the allegation that the All Progressive Congress was accusing the union of opposing the removal of subsidy.

“I do not think APC is accusing NLC of opposing the removal, we have not met.

They are only using that for their own interest because to me I don’t think the congress has made any statement either to remove it or not.

“There is no statement from the union; it is always from the politicians for them to have their way. So there is no how APC is going to accuse NLC in this matter because they won the election and they are going to meet with the NLC. So how will they be accusing NLC of not supporting the removal? We have not come out with any statement regarding the removal of the fuel subsidy,” the NLC official stated.

He, however, noted that the NLC was saying that “the continuation of subsidy is likely going to collapse the economy.

You are in this country and we know what all of us are passing through. If you have a replacement, it is better for all of us. Than to continue deceiving ourselves that we are removing it today and not removing it tomorrow.

“They should stop deceiving us, let us know if we want to die, we will die at once rather than someone deceiving us that it is not going to be reduced and it will be reduced.

“If they remove it, it is still for the good of all Nigerians and if they don’t remove it, it will be at the other side too, but I know that we are going to pay more.

Also speaking on the issue, the National Association of Road Transport Owners called for the immediate halt in the payment of subsidy on petrol.

“For us, we support the full deregulation of the downstream oil sector and we will appreciate it if the government can do it immediately.

“This is because if there is full deregulation, our freight rates will be paid instantly, as against the current situation where we wait until we are reimbursed by the government,” NARTO President, Yusul Othman, stated.

Providing further explanation on how subsidy removal would ensure the immediate payment of freight rates, Othman said, “Right now we work on credit. You load your truck, you make all necessary payments yourself, you go and discharge, after discharging, you submit your bill before it will be eventually paid.

“And the payment will be made after going through two to three months of government bureaucracy. But when there is full deregulation, it is cash and carry, transporters will be paid immediately under a different and better arrangement, against working with the government.”

On the fear that fuel subsidy removal would cause hardship in Nigeria, Othman stated that the situation would improve as things progress.

“Yes there may be immediate hardship, but in the long run it will turn out to be good. For when you look at it now, how many people in Nigeria own private vehicles? The number is very few when compared to the majority who do not have vehicles.

“So we are subsidising very few persons at the detriment of the majority who do not have their own vehicles. Of course, we will expect that by the time fuel price goes up, the cost of many things will increase, as is being argued by civil servants.

“But the truth again is that how many civil servants do we have when compared to the generality of the public? They are just very few. But the government can use the money to provide better alternative services,” Othman stated.

… additional report from punch