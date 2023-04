146 mass shootings in US- so far in 2023

Data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive shows that there have been at least 146 mass shootings – defined as those in which at least four people were shot – so far in 2023, including at least 15 since April began.

President Joe Biden demanded Congress pass gun control measures as he tweeted on Monday: “Too many Americans are paying for the price of inaction with their lives.”

Kentucky is one of 26 states that allow most adults over 21 years old to purchase and carry a firearm without a licence