Call for interim govt increases, May 29; to be or not to be !

A group known as the Free Nigeria Movement, FNM on Monday said they have made presentations to the United States, United Kingdom, United Nation, ECOWAS and others.

The reasons they said is over the fraudulent nature of the presidential and parliamentary election held on February, 25, 2023.

The group which said they had called for an Interim National Government, ING, insisted that their position hasn’t changed.

Saying it was unfortunate that some politicians and elements benefitting from the electoral irregularities have misinterpreted it to mean they called for the military take over, stressing that the call was far from that.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday in Abuja, Convener of the movement, Dr Moses Paul said the members have been protesting and calling for the cancellation of the presidential election.

Though this is amid threats of attack by political thugs working for the government of the day but said they were not deterred, believing that the right thing ought to be done.

Part of their demands, the Convener said is the “sack, arrest and prosecution of Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu.

Cancellation of the presidential election of 25th February, 2023, compensation of all victims of electoral violence.

Establishment of a Truth and Reconciliation Committee in Lagos and other flashpoints of violence.”

He said: “We have made presentations to the governments of the United States, Britain, and country representatives of the United Nations, European Union and ECOWAS Commission.

‘‘We have also held a press conference to clarify our position on the declaration of an Interim National Government when the ill-planned attempt by spin doctors to frame it as a call for a military takeover began to build heat in the polity.

“We have also held national prayers for the nation. But above all, we have maintained a non-violent stance in our bid to seek redress for our demands.”

He said street findings revealed that every citizen said the outcome of the presidential election did not reflect the will of the people, noting that they cannot continue to keep silent.

YOUNEWS reports that

there are growing concerns over the calls for an interim government starting May 29.

The calls are getting louder despite the fact that the Nigerian 1999 Constitution does not recognise an ad hoc government in power.

The alleged plot to have the outgoing president, Muhammadu Buhari hand over to an interim government is generating more noise across different sectors and sections in Nigeria.

The alleged plan is to prevent Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress whom the Independent National Electoral Commission declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election, from being sworn in as the President the day Buhari exits power after two terms of eight years.

YOUNEWS however affirm that according to INEC, Tinubu of the APC won the election with 8,794,726 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, recorded 6,984,520 votes; Peter Obi of the Labour Party garnered 6,101,533 votes, while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party polled 1,496,687 votes.

Dissatisfied with the results and largely blaming the alleged flaws in the electoral process, the PDP and the LP, as well as their candidates, among others, are currently challenging Tinubu’s electoral victory at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

However, while the dispute over who should be declared President-elect is being addressed by the court, reports of an alleged plan to constitute an interim government hit the front burner of national discourse in the country.

For instance, some of the candidates and their supporters have been protesting against Buhari, to prevent handling over power to Tinubu, a call that the APC and the PDP have condemned.

The interim government scare is coming 30 years after the then military dictator, General Ibrahim Babangida, annulled the June 12, 1993, presidential election, which had MKO Abiola as the acclaimed winner, and installed an Interim National Government, led by Ernest Shonekan.

The brutal military despot, General Sani Abacha, who succeeded Babangida, had toppled the Shonekan-led ING 83 days later.

Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999, and the first person to have been elected president in the Fourth Republic was Olusegun Obasanjo, another General and former Head of State who was accused of seeking to elongate his tenure in office.

At the twilight of his constitutional second term of eight years, he was accused of having a third-term agenda.

Ever since then, Nigeria has had 24 years of interrupted democracy, which many have feared might be truncated by an interim government.