Critics say alarm on calls for interim govt is false

Critics have challenged the DSS to name the plotters, stating that the security and intelligence outfit should not be raising the alarm without carrying out its statutory mandate.

Some analysts believe that the fuss about an interim government is a strategy by the ruling APC party to maintain political control and distract from other political issues, while others see it as a way to salvage Nigeria and prevent potential threats from other political parties. However, there is confusion and concern among Nigerians about the implications of an interim government.

One of the bodies that slammed the DSS was the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, the body of the 36 governors of the federation.

Chairman of the NGF and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, in a statement issued on March 31, 2023, partly said:

“The Forum has deliberated extensively on the alleged plot by some unscrupulous elements to install an interim government, as contained in the recent statement issued by the DSS.

Governors condemned in the strongest terms any unconstitutional means of regime change and pledged their commitment to continue to defend Nigeria’s democracy as elected leaders.

“In addition, the Forum believes that issuing statements without arrests is akin to heating up the polity and causing unwarranted tension in the country. It called on the DSS to do its job by immediately arresting and prosecuting all those involved in the plot as a matter of urgency.”

Similarly, the Progressive Governors’ Forum, a body of governors on the platform of the ruling APC, also condemned the interim government’s calls while calling for the arrest and prosecution of bodies or persons found to be hatching the plot.

Chairman of the PGF and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, partly said, in a statement, “We condemn such agitation. It is commendable, however, that the Department of Security Service exposed the plot, and we call upon them to arrest and prosecute anyone involved. We urge all Nigerians to remain vigilant and resist any undemocratic conduct that is capable of undermining our democracy.

“Our country has done well in promoting democracy both in Nigeria and elsewhere on the African continent, and it is sad that some unpatriotic elements are nursing the evil plot for an interim government, which will amount to subverting our national democratic progress.”

Also criticising the DSS was a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Diran Odeyemi, who said the claim by the agency that some people wanted to foist an interim government in the country was suspicious.

Odeyemi said, in part, “If, almost a week after they made that statement, we have not heard of any arrests or any concrete investigation thereafter, I will advise them not to turn themselves into a political party. Nigerians should watch out for the presidency. They might be the ones flying the kite. As it appears, politicians believe in democracy and do not believe in outside constitutional means of changing government, which is why all the presidential candidates are approaching the court and their supporters are dancing around the street in a form of protest.

“The issue of interim government coming from the DSS is like the Federal Government planning a coup against itself, and they should not bring politicians into it. Irrespective of which political party politicians belong to, we still believe in democracy and not any interim arrangement. If the DSS has any contrary view to this, they should bring out the arrest they have made. Their claim appears suspicious.”

Several prominent bodies and individuals, especially in government and politics, have also lent their voices to the debate and spoken against the alleged plan. Senior lawyers who have warned against the interim government include a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association and immediate past Chairman of the Body of Benchers, Wole Olanipekun (SAN); and another ex-President of the NBA, Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN).

Just on Thursday, the Defence Headquarters, through its Director of Defence Media Operations, Major-General Musa Danmadami, condemned the clamour for an interim government by those unhappy with the outcome of the presidential election, stating that the ING was illegal and unconstitutional.

National Chairman of the South West Agenda for Tinubu 2023, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, stated that an interim government is unknown to law and added that politicians were responsible for the issues for which the elections are being discredited. The former lawmaker, who was a spokesman for the opposition PDP and the Senate at different times, said politicians should be made to sign agreements not to manipulate elections and take the results declared by INEC.

Adeyeye stated, “Enough is enough. The election is over one month now; let us settle down and begin to make whatever contributions we can make for the transition, suggestions for the incoming president on how to run the country, and begin to pray to God that this government will be a government that will move this country to the level of rapid socio-economic development and political stability. That is what we need in this country.

“I am proud of the elections that have taken place. I commend INEC; INEC should be commended. I want to particularly praise the National Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, for doing a wonderful job. We will keep refining the system. I hope that the next election will be better than this. But, whatever problem we had in this last election was not caused by INEC per se—they had their little problems—but by the politicians themselves.

“I am looking for that day when we will have a conference of politicians in which we will all agree that we will abide by the results of elections and that we will not do anything to manipulate the system. If there was any blame in this last election, it is on the politicians who prevented others from voting or visited polling units and destroyed the ballot boxes—not INEC but politicians who caused violence in many places. How do you blame INEC for that?”