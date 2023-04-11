Lagos-Ibadan Expressway ‘ll Be Ready April 30 – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing Mr Babatunde Fashola, has said the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway will be completed by April 30.

The minister gave the assurance at the pre-inspection of the completed Loko-oweto Bridge in Nasarawa State on Wednesday.

Fashola said, “I want to appeal to commuters on that road for continuous patience and understanding: it is a difficult project to execute because it is perhaps one of the busiest roads in the country.

“Building through 40,000 vehicular traffic daily is not an easy undertaking, we cannot shut down the road. So, we have to manage and divert traffic for the safety of those involved in the construction.

“So, I want to implore that forbearance continues because the deadline we have for completion now is April 30 this month.

“In about four weeks, 26 days, plus or minus, that road should also be fully completed, open to traffic from Lagos to Ibadan, and beyond the toll gate up to kilometre 116.”

According to him, only nine kilometres from KM 17 to 27 of the road will be left out.

He said the 9km stretch would not be completed because the Oyo State Government was constructing a drainage across the road.

“We believe that it is better to wait for them to finish that project, and then complete the remaining nine kilometres, instead of building it now and then having them cut it up again.”