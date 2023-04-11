Peak Milk in Big Trouble Over ‘Insensitive’ Good Friday Advert

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed “utter dismay” at the recent social media advert by FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, makers of Peak Milk.

The advert used the crucifixion of Jesus Christ as a metaphor to promote their product on Good Friday.

CAN’s displeasure was contained in a statement on Monday by its General Secretary, Barr. Joseph Daramola.

“We find this advert to be insensitive, offensive, and totally unacceptable. Good Friday is a solemn day for Christians all over the world, a day we commemorate the death of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, who was crucified on the cross for our sins.

It is not a day to be used for crass commercial purposes.

“FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC’s action is not only disrespectful to the Christian faith but also an affront to the millions of Christians in Nigeria and beyond.

We are deeply disappointed that a company of such repute would stoop so low to exploit the religious sentiments of its customers for profit.

“We are considering sanctions against FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, including a boycott of their products by our members and all well-meaning Nigerians who share our concerns.

We call on the company to issue an unreserved apology to the Christian community and withdraw the offensive advert immediately.

“We recall a similar incident in the past when Sterling Bank Plc. used a crucifixion imagery to promote their product.

We condemned it then, and we condemn it now,” the statement partly read.

The Christian body therefore, urged all companies and organizations to be mindful of the religious and cultural sensitivities of their customers when promoting their products.

Adding that CAN will not tolerate any attempt to trivialize or disrespect the Christian faith.