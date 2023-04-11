Tinubu aware of interim govt plot before elections

From as far back as February 3, 2023, about three weeks before the election, Tinubu, while addressing a crowd at the presidential campaign rally in Ado-Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State, said those behind the naira and fuel crises in the country wanted to create a scenario that could lead to the postponement of the general election.

He said, “They are hoarding naira so that you can be angry and fight. They want confusion so that the election can be postponed. What they want is an interim government, but we are wiser than them. We will not fight. Any rat that eats rat poison will end up killing itself.”

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State echoed Tinubu in a state broadcast on February 16 when he alleged that, “Once Asiwaju Bola Tinubu emerged as the candidate in June 2022 and subsequently did not pick one of them as his running mate, this currency redesign policy was conceived to ensure that the APC presidential candidate is deprived of what they allege it is a humongous war chest. They also sought to achieve any one or more of the following objectives: create a nationwide shortage of cash so that citizens are incited to vote against APC candidates across the board, resulting in massive losses for the party in all the elections; ensure that the cash crunch is so serious, along with the contrived and enduring fuel shortage existing since September 2022, that the 2023 elections do not hold at all, leading to an interim national government to be led by a retired Army General.”

What appeared to be a rumour going around in the polity received more validity from the Department of State Services, which, on March 29, 2023, said it had identified some unnamed key players planning for an interim government in the country.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, titled ‘DSS Confirms Plot for Interim Government by Misguided Political Actors,’ claimed to know the political actors behind the plot.

It read in part, “The DSS has identified some key players in the plot for an interim government in Nigeria. The Service considers the plot, being pursued by these entrenched interests, as not only an aberration but a mischievous way to set aside the constitution, undermine civil rule, and plunge the country into an avoidable crisis. The illegality is totally unacceptable in a democracy and to peace-loving Nigerians. This is even more so given that the machinations are taking place after the peaceful conduct of the elections in most parts of the country. The planners, in their many meetings, have weighed various options, which include, among others, sponsoring endless violent mass protests in major cities to warrant a declaration of a state of emergency. Another is to obtain frivolous court injunctions to forestall the inauguration of new executive administrations and legislative houses at the federal and state levels.”