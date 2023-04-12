Actress Abiola Adebayo welcomes baby via sorogate mom

Biola Bayo had spoken on her journey to motherhood as she welcomes a son through surrogacy.

The joyous mother shared photos of her son’s feet on Instagram, narrating her painful journey to experience motherhood.

Biola Bayo revealed she had a failed IVG, one canceled surrogate circle, and three failed surrogate attempts within two years before she is blessed with her son.

The new mother is grateful to God for the testimony, her doctors, and the surrogate mother who helped them with their child.

She wrote, “After one failed IVF, One canceled surrogate circle.

After three failed surrogate attempts in two years, God has finally blessed my husband and me with a great son through our surrogate mom.

Through it all, God has been so good to us and we’re grateful for this great testimony. Thank you, Abba Father.

God bless our doctors, God bless our surrogate mom.

It’s a new dawn! Welcome to the world Baby “TA”

Watch out for my “SURROGATE JOURNEY” I’ll be glad to share my story to encourage all the TTC parents out there.

May God answer your prayers and bless you with good children from the thrown of Grace and mercy”.