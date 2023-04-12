Breaking: Scores trapped as 7 storey building collapses in Lagos

A seven-storey building under construction on Banana Island, Lagos State, has collapsed, trapping several workers.

YOUNEWS learnt that emergency responders are being mobilised to the scene of the building collapse.

The Lagos Territorial Head of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed the incident in a brief update Wednesday evening.

“A report of 7 Storey building under construction was just received at Banana Island. Workers trapped. We are mobilising to respond,” he said.

The incident is the latest in the rampant cases of building collapse in the state in recent years.

The structure involved was under construction and is located on Banana Island.