Chimamanda expresses awe to Soyinka

Chimamanda Adichie expresses awe and gratitude to Soyinka describing him as a “guiding light” as she shared a photo of herself posing beside the literary giant and wrote in her Instagram page!

“”You are, for me, a guiding light: Your courage. The ease with which you inhabit your skin, speaking your mind, unburdened by apology.

Your kindness and humour. Your utter coolness.

The urgent, terse poetry of The Man Died, the exuberance of Ake; your faith in possibility, in adventure, in progress.

Yes indeed, ‘the mindless ones are neither the total sum nor the true face of humanity.’

Thank you, Prof.”