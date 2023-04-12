FRSC Job Recruitment for SSCE, OND NCE, HND, and BSC Holders…see link

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Massive Job Recruitment for SSCE, OND NCE, HND, and BSC Holders.

This is to inform the general public that the application portal for the massive 2023 FRSC job recruitment is out.

The recruitment form is free for all. You should never pay money to anybody.

Available Positions



Marshal Inspector I Marshal Inspector II Marshal Inspector III Road Marshal Assistant I Road Marshal Assistant II Road Marshal Assistant III Artisans and tradesmen: computer operators, drivers, mechanics, motorcycle riders, tailors, plumbers, etc. Drivers and Riders

Link To Apply For FRSC Recruitment 2023.

The Federal Road Safety Commission FRSC has begun the 2023 recruitment process.

This recruitment exercise was advertised in some popular newspapers and is now being circulated on all social media platforms. The Federal Road Safety Corps is a para-military organization and the leading agency in road traffic administration and safety management in Nigeria. FRSC Recruitment 2023.

This page contains FRSC Recruitment link , requirements and all you need to know

