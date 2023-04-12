FRSC Job Recruitment for SSCE, OND NCE, HND, and BSC Holders…see link

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Massive Job Recruitment for SSCE, OND NCE, HND, and BSC Holders.
This is to inform the general public that the application portal for the massive 2023 FRSC job recruitment is out.
The recruitment form is free for all. You should never pay money to anybody.
Available Positions
- Marshal Inspector I
- Marshal Inspector II
- Marshal Inspector III
- Road Marshal Assistant I
- Road Marshal Assistant II
- Road Marshal Assistant III
- Artisans and tradesmen: computer operators, drivers, mechanics, motorcycle riders, tailors, plumbers, etc.
- Drivers and Riders
This recruitment exercise was advertised in some popular newspapers and is now being circulated on all social media platforms. The Federal Road Safety Corps is a para-military organization and the leading agency in road traffic administration and safety management in Nigeria.
The Commission is recruiting in the following positions: 1. Officer Cadre Category: a Officer Cadre: Applicants must possess a first Degree/HND from recognized Institutions of learning and NYSC Discharge Certificate/Exemption Certificate.
- Officer(MBBS) Cadre: Candidates must possess the following: i. Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized institution of higher learning in Medicine ii. NYSC Discharge Certificate.
- Marshal Inspectorate Cadre: a. Marshal Inspector I (CONPASS 08) b. Marshal Inspector II (CONPASS 07) Advertisement c. Marshal Inspector III (CONPASS 06)
- Road Marshal Assistant Cadre: a. Road Mashal Assistant I (CONPASS 05)
b. Road Mashal Assistant II (CONPASS 04) c. Road Mashal Assistant III (CONPASS 03) d. Artisans and Tradesmen
e. Drivers and Riders
- Be a Nigerian by birth 2. Must be Computer literate and possesses a valid ID Card 3. Applicant must be medically fit .
- Applicant must not be less than 18 and above 30 years 5. All applicants must be single 6. Applicant height male must not be less than 1.68 meters and female 1.64
- Applicants must possess the following qualification according to your position interest requirement: Bsc, HND, ND, NCE.SSCE and related qualification. FRSC Recruitment link for Application The FRSC Recruitment link according to the Job publication is https://www.recruitment.frsc.gov.ng to see more details and requirements on how to apply.