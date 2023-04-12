Pasuma Weeps Like a Baby @ Late Mum’s burial

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
YouNews April 12, 2023

Nigerian Fuji musician Alhaji Alabi Pasuma was caught weeping on April 7, 2023, as he watched his mum get laid to rest in the common grave of mankind.

The singer, already a grandfather with more than five grandkids, couldn’t hold back the tears as he said his final goodbye to Mum, who passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

News broke late in the evening on Thursday that Alhaja Adijat Kuburat had away at the age of 78. The special bond Pasuma shared with his mum is well documented, as she raised him as a single mother and he is the only child.

