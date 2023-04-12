Peak Milk apologizes to Christians over ‘offensive’ Easter advert

Following a complaint by the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, the management of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, manufacturers of Peak Milk, has apologised to the Christian body in the country over an offensive advert on Good Friday.

The company had used the crucifixion of Jesus Christ as a metaphor to promote their product on social media.

A statement issued by the General Secretary of CAN, Joseph Daramola had described the advertisement as “insensitive, offensive, and totally unacceptable”, demanding an immediate apology from the organization.

Reacting, the Executive Director of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc (Corporate Affairs), Ore Famurewa, in a letter to CAN on Tuesday, tendered an apology to the Christian body, saying the social media advertisement had been withdrawn.

Acknowledging the sensitivity of the controversial social media post “considering the sobriety of the season,” the organisation noted that it was neither intended to make light of the significance of the season nor to inordinately exploit the unmatched sacrifice of Jesus Christ.”