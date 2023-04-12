Policemen Who Flogged, Slapped Man In Viral Video arrested !

The Nigeria Police Force has revealed the identities of three policemen involved in the assault on passengers in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Sunday.

It said the three policemen, who were identified as Inspector Adejoh Siaka; Inspector Friday Obaka, and Sgt. Ndiwa Kpuebari, would soon face trial.

It was reported on Monday that the Police Force Headquarters ordered the arrest of the officers seen in a viral video assaulting a man and other passengers.

In the viral video, a policeman is seen assaulting a man in the middle of a road, in an incident that happened on Sunday at Emouha Junction, East/West Road in Port Harcourt.

The officer and his colleagues were not in approved uniforms but were armed.

In the video, one of the officers was seen assaulting the man with a stick before slapping him repeatedly and subsequently forcing him to enter a vehicle.

In another viral video, one other officer forcefully pushed other passengers to their car and cocked his gun.

However, following a public outcry, the police authority condemned the action of the policemen, saying their conduct doesn’t represent the character of the Nigeria Police Force nor is it the practice in the Force.

Parading them at the Force Headquarters on Tuesday, the Force Public Relations Officer CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi gave their names as Inspector Adejoh Siaka; Inspector Friday Obaka, and Sgt. Ndiwa Kpuebari from Rivers State.

Adejobi who posted a picture of the three policemen on his Twitter handle, wrote: “Inspector Adejoh Siaka; Inspector Friday Obaka, and Sgt. Ndiwa Kpuebari from Rivers State. These are the men who slapped a man on the road in Rivers.

“They reported at the Force Headquarters today. Trial will soon commence. We will update you as soon as possible. Thanks.”

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Okon O Effiong had ordered the immediate arrest of the officers.

Effiong gave the directive in a statement issued through the Command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Oko, who said the officers had been identified.

According to the police spokeswoman, the officers carried out the unprofessional conduct at the Elibrada Junction, Emohua in Port Harcourt.

She noted that as a defender of human rights, the CP also assured members of the public that the officers would be investigated in line with extant rules underlying the conduct of police personnel, stressing that appropriate sanctions would be meted out to them accordingly.

“The Command further assures the good people of Rivers State of its unalloyed commitment to promoting the rule of law.

“People are enjoined to report cases of human rights abuse and infractions to the command,” the statement added