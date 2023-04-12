Presidency admits, Reveals What Buhari’s 8-mth Sickness Cost Nigeria

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
YouNews April 12, 2023

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight-month sickness back in 2017 was a setback to the current administration.

Adesina spoke on Monday during Channels Television’s Politics Today where he highlighted the accomplishments and legacy of the Buhari government.

Im 2017, Buhari was flown to the United Kingdom, UK, for treatment. He stayed there for a cumulative period of eight months.

Asked whether the sickness was a setback, Adesina said: “It should be because when he fell sick in January 2017, he came back in March (and) went again in April and didn’t come back till August 19.”

“About all, eight months. That sickness took eight months of his time in the office.

Of course, nobody would like that. But what we are glad about is that he came whole, sound and better than he went.”

