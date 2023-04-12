Super Falcons Defeat 2023 World Cup Co-Host New Zealand

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
YouNews April 12, 2023 Celebrity, Events, Sports, Trending Leave a comment 88 Views

Nigeria’s Super Falcons extended their winning streak to three games after defeating 2023 World Cup co-host New Zealand 3-0 on Tuesday.

Eleven minutes before halftime, Coach Randy Waldrum’s girls scored from an unlikely source. At the Emir Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey, skipper Onome Ebi headed home from an incisive Tony Payne cross to silence critics who questioned her continued inclusion in the team.

That was her first goal for the team since January of this year, and her third for the country. Nigeria headed into the second half with the lead and it took the record African champions just four minutes upon resumption to double the cushion.

Jennifer Echegini scored from close range to give Nigeria their second goal of the game.

