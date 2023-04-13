50k, “Is it enough?” for Nigerian mechanic who returned N10.8m

For returning N10.8 million mistakenly sent to his account, Timothy, the honest mechanic, was rewarded with N50k.

Many are asking

50k, “Is it enough?” for Nigerian mechanic who returned N10.8 million mistakenly sent to his account reveals how much he was really given.

A contractor publicly commended Timothy for returning N10.8 million erroneously sent to his account .

The contractor said Timothy reported himself to him over the accidental transfer as he sought to have it returned.

He added that the money was for a project and did not know it was sent to the wrong account.

Giving Timothy a pat on the shoulder, the grateful contractor urged people to patronise the mechanic, saying he was a good man.

A commenter said “50k is too poor, let’s tell ourselves the truth. Someone returned 10.8 million back to the owner without stress.”

The story was revealed on Facebook by one of his customers, Chinonso Ndukwe, who met Timothy in person.

50k is OK because if He didn’t returned the money mistakenly sent to his account by his customer, the customer knows he mistakenly sent the money to his account wrongly and he will be arrested if he spend the money. His identity is well know to the owner of the Money.”

In his post, Chinonso praised Timothy for his honesty and shared a photo of the two of them together.

He also mentioned that Timothy had been serving him well and that he was impressed by his act of integrity after reading about it online.

However, Chinonso also noted that Timothy looked unwell and had complained of a headache.

He recounted visiting Timothy before a TV appearance to ask him about the viral story and discovered the mechanic was sick.

Timothy had shared that the man he returned the money to had given him a reward.

Chinonso’s post on Facebook received widespread attention, with many people applauding Timothy’s honesty and selflessness.

Some even shared similar stories of people returning large sums of money that weren’t theirs. Timothy’s story is a testament to the fact that integrity and honesty still exist in today’s world.