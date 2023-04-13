Biola Adebayo opens up on Surrogacy, after 1st marriage due to genotype

The 41-year-old actress married in 2021 for the second time and has been trying to have a child with her husband.

The versatile actress shared her motherhood journey, saying she couldn’t get pregnant naturally.

She explained that she tried several other means to become a mum, which failed until the last one came through, and she is now a mother to a bouncing baby boy

The ebony actress, who took to Instagram to announce her testimony wasn’t shy to reveal the baby was born through a surrogate.

She is the first to take this bold step among Yoruba actresses,

The excited new mum wrote,

“After one failed IVF, One canceled surrogate circle, Three failed surrogate attempts in two years, God has finally blessed my husband and I with a great son through our surrogate mom. Through it all, God has been so good to us and we’re grateful for this great testimony.

Thank you Abba Father.God bless our doctors,God bless our surrogate mom.

It’s a new dawn! Welcome to the world Baby “TA”

She got married in 2021 to her UK-based lover. This is her second marriage.

The first, which she had in 2012 didn’t make it to their second anniversary due to genotype issues.

According to Biola, the couple decided not having children that would end up having the Sickle Cell disorder.

Thereafter, in an interview with Daily Sun, Biola confessed that they separated due to genotype issues but vehemently denied ever getting married to Ola.

Friends and fans were confounded.

Referring to the ceremony which held in London as an ‘engagement’, many still wondered how many women would wear a white wedding dress as an engagement dress and the groom would wear a suit in the presence of some party guests!

.