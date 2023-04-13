Borno Assembly member-elect is dead

Dr. Nuhu Clark, member-elect in the March 18 2023 elections for Chibok State constituency in Borno State House of Assembly, is dead.

According to reports, the deceased died in India on Monday, while undergoing treatment.

Babakura Abbajatau, The state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information, and Culture, confirmed the development in an interview in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

Abbajatau said that the state government would soon make an official statement after speaking with the family of the deceased.

While mourning the deceased, the Borno Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur, described the death as a huge loss to his immediate family, people of Southern Borno and the state at large.

Kadafur described the death as a great loss to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in view of his outstanding contributions to the growth and development of the state.

He commiserated with the immediate family of the late politician, and prayed to the Almighty God to give the family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Clark was a former Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation before resigning on April 25, 2022, to contest the Chibok State Constituency election on the platform of APC.

