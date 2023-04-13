Is Juliana Olayode ( Toyo Baby ) married ?

What is Juliana Olayode’s marital status ?

Bimpe shared a picture of her and her husband with Juliana, which stirred a reaction.

We spotted a ring on the latter’s finger Reacting, Bimpe gave a response that hinted that Juliana, who was popular for her role in Jenifa’s Diary, may have married secretly.

Nollywood actress Bimpe Oyebade, aka Mo Bimpe, recently caused a stir after she hinted her colleague Juliana Olayode might be married.

This was after Mo Bimpe took to her Instagram account to share pictures of her, her husband, Lateef Adedimeji, and Juliana.

It will be recalled that around December last year, Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode popularly known as Toyo baby, from the popular television series Jenifa’s Diary revealed her intentions to marry because of sex.

The film star made this assertion on her Instagram account where she indicated that her body had been failing her for a while and had become her adversary which had been making her crave sex for a while.

She said, “Your dearest sister has been going through a lot. My body has been fighting against me like I don’t know it again.

It’s getting more difficult to abstain from sex. Everything in my head is screaming sex. You don’t know that, the same pressure you go through, I go through even worse.

The way it’s going, I’m thinking of getting married for sex.”

In the caption section, she wrote; “I have never struggled sexually like I have these past few months.

The temptations were huge. I was almost thinking I was bewitched. Again I was reminded that, on this journey, your strength will fail you and that it takes God to please God. We can not walk this path relying on our own strength, or else we will fall.”

“I decided to share my struggles, just to encourage at least one person. Some of y’all who think I have superpowers would know that I have flesh and blood just like y’all.

Abstaining from sex or staying sexually pure is a decision I have to constantly make every day. This is also to encourage somebody who is almost giving up on this journey to hang in there.

Remember why you started and draw strength from God and his word.”