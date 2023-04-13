Kalu Holds Open Casket Viewing For Late Wife In U.S

The former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Kalu, has held an open casket viewing ceremony for his late wife, Ifeoma, at McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel, North Carolina, in the United States.

Kalu shared pictures from the open casket viewing via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He wrote, “ Ahead of tomorrow’s service of songs for my late ex-wife Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu , we had an open casket viewing at McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel, North Carolina, USA. We will miss our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, Sister and Aunt. She will be sorely missed by all.”