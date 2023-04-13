Married men should reject this Prank !

A piece of advice is trending, for married men to test their wives these way.

Dear men, Take your 21 days leave from work.

Go home and tell your woman that you lost your job.

Explain further that there were some loss and you had to use your savings to settle.

Spend the next 14 days observing how you are treated at home and discover who you married. !

But swiftly there are reactions:

This is not proper. This is manipulation. It’s witchcraft. After you have set her up, angered her emotions, set darkness before her, dashed her hope, sleeplessness for 21 whole nights, unimaginable thoughts, how YOU will cope with this rude misfortune, children’s school fees, rent, feeding, upkeep, bills, what becomes of Your social status. All these will make her sick. To make matter worst, you are sitting down at home. You have doomed the family, forcing her to lose her senses, behave and talk abnormally, almost developing high blood pressure!!.

After 21 days…………., you will now tell her “it’s a prank” or what?.

Don’t try that for any reason.

She is a human being.

Honestly such a woman Wil never trust her husband again in life no matter what he says or does.

Akinyemi Segun Devil has derive another means of making many men widowers.

You know what ?, before you do that be sure your wife does have any heart related issues, because It could lead to regret afterwards.

A woman in sharp response is also saying , conversely men too should be tested ;

Dear women, when ur hubby is out rush to hospital reach agreement with doctor to keep u there for one month under pretense that ur health is failing u and watch how ur home and kids will be taken care of by your hubby no be only men sabi test us.

Or, Go to a doctor get a fake doctor’s report that you have a terminal disease and for that reason, you will avoid sexual intercourse for six month if you want to stay alive. Watch for just one week and see the reaction of your husband.. Then you will know who you are married to.

WHAT DO YOU THINK ?

